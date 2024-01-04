Thursday's game between the Lamar Cardinals (6-4) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-4) at Montagne Center has a projected final score of 61-55 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Lamar squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals' most recent contest on Sunday ended in a 67-48 loss to Arkansas.

Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 61, Incarnate Word 55

Other Southland Predictions

Incarnate Word Schedule Analysis

The Incarnate Word Cardinals registered their signature win of the season on December 10, when they beat the Tarleton State Texans, who rank No. 237 in our computer rankings, 57-42.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals have three losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 40th-most in Division 1.

Incarnate Word 2023-24 Best Wins

57-42 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 237) on December 10

67-57 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 285) on November 19

57-44 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 316) on November 27

Incarnate Word Leaders

Nina De Leon Negron: 9.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 31.9 FG%, 18.6 3PT% (8-for-43)

9.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 31.9 FG%, 18.6 3PT% (8-for-43) Destiny Terrell: 7.1 PTS, 44.3 FG%

7.1 PTS, 44.3 FG% Jorja Elliott: 8.8 PTS, 37 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59)

8.8 PTS, 37 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59) Aliyah Collins: 10.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

10.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Chloe Storer: 5.4 PTS, 55.6 FG%

Incarnate Word Performance Insights

The Incarnate Word Cardinals have a +86 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.8 points per game. They're putting up 60.8 points per game, 263rd in college basketball, and are allowing 53 per outing to rank 18th in college basketball.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals are putting up more points at home (69.5 per game) than on the road (50.4).

At home Incarnate Word is allowing 48.8 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than it is away (58).

