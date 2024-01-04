Incarnate Word vs. Lamar January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Lamar Cardinals (5-4) play the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-3) in a matchup of Southland squads at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Incarnate Word Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Incarnate Word Players to Watch
- Nina De Leon Negron: 9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Destiny Terrell: 7.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jorja Elliott: 8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Aliyah Collins: 10.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chloe Storer: 5.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Lamar Players to Watch
- Akasha Davis: 14.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sabria Dean: 14.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jacei Denley: 6.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- R'Mani Taylor: 5.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Malay McQueen: 4.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.