Will Joel Hanley Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on January 4?
Should you wager on Joel Hanley to light the lamp when the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche meet up on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Joel Hanley score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hanley stats and insights
- Hanley is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Hanley has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 114 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hanley recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:56
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:39
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|9:37
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:35
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|13:21
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:01
|Home
|W 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.