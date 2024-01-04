Thursday's contest at Montagne Center has the Lamar Cardinals (6-4) squaring off against the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-4) at 8:00 PM ET on January 4. Our computer prediction projects a 61-55 victory for Lamar, who are favored by our model.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Lamar Cardinals earned a 61-58 win over Loyola Marymount.

Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 61, Incarnate Word 55

Other Southland Predictions

Lamar Schedule Analysis

The Lamar Cardinals' signature win this season came in a 61-58 victory against the Loyola Marymount Lions on December 30.

The Lamar Cardinals have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (four).

Lamar 2023-24 Best Wins

61-58 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 193) on December 30

56-44 over UTEP (No. 217) on November 22

74-57 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 230) on November 10

63-60 on the road over Louisiana (No. 250) on December 13

Lamar Leaders

Akasha Davis: 13.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 60.0 FG%

13.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 60.0 FG% Sabria Dean: 13.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.8 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (4-for-32)

13.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.8 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (4-for-32) Jacei Denley: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) R'Mani Taylor: 6.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 27.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

6.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 27.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) T'Aaliyah Miner: 5.1 PTS, 62.9 FG%

Lamar Performance Insights

The Lamar Cardinals outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game (scoring 64.1 points per game to rank 215th in college basketball while allowing 58.8 per contest to rank 76th in college basketball) and have a +53 scoring differential overall.

