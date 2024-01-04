Thursday's Southland slate includes the Lamar Cardinals (5-4) versus the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-3) at 8:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Lamar Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lamar Players to Watch

Akasha Davis: 14 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

14 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Sabria Dean: 14.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Jacei Denley: 6.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK R'Mani Taylor: 5.8 PTS, 2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.8 PTS, 2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Malay McQueen: 4.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Incarnate Word Players to Watch

Nina De Leon Negron: 9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK Destiny Terrell: 7.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Jorja Elliott: 8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Aliyah Collins: 10.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK Chloe Storer: 5.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.