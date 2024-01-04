Should you wager on Mason Marchment to score a goal when the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Mason Marchment score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchment stats and insights

In 10 of 36 games this season, Marchment has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

On the power play he has three goals, plus one assist.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 18.6% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 114 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Marchment recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Canadiens 2 0 2 17:59 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 4 3 1 15:36 Home W 8-1 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:04 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:59 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:58 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:21 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:25 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 1 1 0 15:16 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 14:43 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:18 Home W 6-3

Stars vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

