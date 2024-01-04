AAC rivals battle when the Wichita State Shockers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) welcome in the North Texas Mean Green (7-5, 0-0 AAC) at Charles Koch Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

North Texas vs. Wichita State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other AAC Games

North Texas Stats Insights

  • The Mean Green are shooting 43.5% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 39.7% the Shockers' opponents have shot this season.
  • North Texas has put together a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.7% from the field.
  • The Shockers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mean Green rank 122nd.
  • The Mean Green put up just 2.6 fewer points per game (69.2) than the Shockers allow (71.8).
  • North Texas has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 71.8 points.

North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, North Texas put up 65.6 points per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged away (63.5).
  • The Mean Green conceded 53.0 points per game at home last season, and 59.8 on the road.
  • North Texas made more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.2%) than on the road (36.1%).

North Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Mississippi State L 72-54 Cadence Bank Arena
12/23/2023 UT Arlington W 78-52 UNT Coliseum
12/30/2023 LSU-Shreveport W 80-57 UNT Coliseum
1/4/2024 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena
1/6/2024 Tulane - UNT Coliseum
1/13/2024 Temple - UNT Coliseum

