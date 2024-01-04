The North Texas Mean Green (7-5, 0-0 AAC) battle the Wichita State Shockers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) in a matchup of AAC teams at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN2.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the North Texas vs. Wichita State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Texas vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

North Texas vs. Wichita State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Texas Moneyline Wichita State Moneyline

North Texas vs. Wichita State Betting Trends

North Texas is 5-5-1 ATS this season.

A total of five out of the Mean Green's 11 games this season have gone over the point total.

Wichita State is 4-8-0 ATS this season.

In the Shockers' 12 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

North Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), North Texas is 88th in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

The Mean Green have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +50000.

North Texas has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

