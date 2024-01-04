Should you bet on Roope Hintz to light the lamp when the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche face off on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Hintz stats and insights

  • In 11 of 34 games this season, Hintz has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has not scored versus the Avalanche this season in one game (two shots).
  • He has five goals on the power play, and also five assists.
  • He has an 18.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 114 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Hintz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:24 Home L 4-3
12/31/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:10 Home W 8-1
12/29/2023 Blackhawks 3 3 0 18:20 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:20 Away L 2-1
12/23/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:35 Away W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 18:50 Home W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:57 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 17:41 Home W 5-4
12/11/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 16:14 Home W 6-3

Stars vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

