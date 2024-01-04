The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-9, 0-2 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

SFA Stats Insights

This season, the 'Jacks have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Vaqueros' opponents have hit.

SFA is 7-1 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

The 'Jacks are the 75th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Vaqueros rank 246th.

The 78.1 points per game the 'Jacks average are the same as the Vaqueros give up.

When SFA scores more than 79.2 points, it is 6-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SFA Home & Away Comparison

In home games, SFA is averaging 3.4 more points per game (80.2) than it is in away games (76.8).

Defensively the 'Jacks have been better at home this year, giving up 62.2 points per game, compared to 72.3 on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, SFA has fared worse in home games this year, draining 5.3 treys per game with a 26% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 per game and a 37.2% percentage when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SFA Upcoming Schedule