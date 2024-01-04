Thursday's game between the SMU Mustangs (6-6) and Florida Atlantic Owls (5-7) at Moody Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored SMU, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Mustangs dropped their last game 70-61 against South Florida on Saturday.

SMU vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

SMU vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 72, Florida Atlantic 57

SMU Schedule Analysis

The Mustangs took down the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters in a 69-53 win on December 14. It was their best victory of the season.

SMU has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (three).

SMU 2023-24 Best Wins

69-53 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 147) on December 14

75-44 at home over Air Force (No. 231) on December 21

78-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 236) on November 6

69-54 at home over Nicholls (No. 282) on November 14

69-64 at home over Sam Houston (No. 292) on December 18

SMU Leaders

Tiara Young: 18.0 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

18.0 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Tamia Jones: 10.4 PTS, 2.6 STL, 49.0 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)

10.4 PTS, 2.6 STL, 49.0 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38) Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 48.7 FG%

10.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 48.7 FG% Chantae Embry: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.5 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)

9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.5 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31) Reagan Bradley: 8.0 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs average 71.9 points per game (100th in college basketball) while giving up 65.7 per contest (219th in college basketball). They have a +75 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.2 points per game.

