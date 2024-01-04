The Dallas Stars (22-10-4) host the Colorado Avalanche (24-11-3) -- who've won three in a row -- on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW is the spot to tune in to see the Stars and the Avalanche go head to head.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Avalanche Additional Info

Stars vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/18/2023 Stars Avalanche 6-3 COL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars rank 12th in goals against, giving up 110 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.

The Stars score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (129 total, 3.6 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Stars are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 42 goals during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 36 12 25 37 24 23 - Joe Pavelski 36 14 20 34 27 13 50.7% Roope Hintz 34 15 18 33 11 8 54% Matt Duchene 35 11 21 32 20 17 56.5% Mason Marchment 36 13 14 27 23 26 50%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche allow 3.0 goals per game (114 in total), 15th in the NHL.

The Avalanche's 138 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them second in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Avalanche are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) during that span.

Avalanche Key Players