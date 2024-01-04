The Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski and the Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen are two of the best players to watch when these teams play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center.

Stars vs. Avalanche Game Information

Stars Players to Watch

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Jason Robertson, with 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) and an average ice time of 18:14 per game.

Through 36 games, Pavelski has scored 14 goals and picked up 20 assists.

Roope Hintz has posted 15 goals and 18 assists for Dallas.

Scott Wedgewood (11-3-2) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .900% save percentage ranks 42nd in the NHL.

Avalanche Players to Watch

Nathan MacKinnon is among the top options on offense for Colorado, with 61 points this season, as he has recorded 20 goals and 41 assists in 38 games.

Colorado's Rantanen has posted 47 total points (1.2 per game), with 19 goals and 28 assists.

This season, Cale Makar has eight goals and 36 assists, for a season point total of 44.

In the crease, Ivan Prosvetov has a .906 save percentage (28th in the league), with 213 total saves, while allowing 22 goals (2.8 goals against average). He has put up a 4-3-1 record between the posts for Colorado this season.

Stars vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Avalanche AVG Avalanche Rank 4th 3.58 Goals Scored 3.63 2nd 16th 3.06 Goals Allowed 3 13th 16th 30.6 Shots 32 10th 15th 30.1 Shots Allowed 28.7 5th 14th 22.12% Power Play % 24.48% 8th 3rd 85.34% Penalty Kill % 83.21% 8th

