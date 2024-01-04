Stars vs. Avalanche January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski and the Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen are two of the best players to watch when these teams play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center.
Stars vs. Avalanche Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Stars (-130)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,ALT,BSSW
Stars Players to Watch
- One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Jason Robertson, with 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) and an average ice time of 18:14 per game.
- Through 36 games, Pavelski has scored 14 goals and picked up 20 assists.
- Roope Hintz has posted 15 goals and 18 assists for Dallas.
- Scott Wedgewood (11-3-2) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .900% save percentage ranks 42nd in the NHL.
Avalanche Players to Watch
- Nathan MacKinnon is among the top options on offense for Colorado, with 61 points this season, as he has recorded 20 goals and 41 assists in 38 games.
- Colorado's Rantanen has posted 47 total points (1.2 per game), with 19 goals and 28 assists.
- This season, Cale Makar has eight goals and 36 assists, for a season point total of 44.
- In the crease, Ivan Prosvetov has a .906 save percentage (28th in the league), with 213 total saves, while allowing 22 goals (2.8 goals against average). He has put up a 4-3-1 record between the posts for Colorado this season.
Stars vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Avalanche AVG
|Avalanche Rank
|4th
|3.58
|Goals Scored
|3.63
|2nd
|16th
|3.06
|Goals Allowed
|3
|13th
|16th
|30.6
|Shots
|32
|10th
|15th
|30.1
|Shots Allowed
|28.7
|5th
|14th
|22.12%
|Power Play %
|24.48%
|8th
|3rd
|85.34%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.21%
|8th
