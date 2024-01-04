The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-7, 1-1 WAC) will be looking to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Tarleton State Texans (9-4, 2-0 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Wisdom Gym. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Tarleton State Stats Insights

The Texans are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Mavericks allow to opponents.

In games Tarleton State shoots higher than 43.1% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Texans are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks sit at 75th.

The Texans put up 70.9 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 73.2 the Mavericks allow.

When Tarleton State puts up more than 73.2 points, it is 6-0.

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Tarleton State has played better at home this year, scoring 81.8 points per game, compared to 64.7 per game in road games.

In 2023-24, the Texans are allowing 59 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are allowing 71.3.

When playing at home, Tarleton State is making 0.4 more threes per game (4.4) than away from home (4). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (26.5%) compared to away from home (25%).

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule