The UT Arlington Mavericks (4-8) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Tarleton State Texans (4-7) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at College Park Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tarleton State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Scoring Comparison

The Texans put up 13.8 fewer points per game (65.2) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (79).

Tarleton State is 2-0 when it scores more than 79 points.

UT Arlington is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 65.2 points.

The Mavericks record six more points per game (66.8) than the Texans allow (60.8).

UT Arlington is 4-6 when scoring more than 60.8 points.

When Tarleton State allows fewer than 66.8 points, it is 4-4.

This year the Mavericks are shooting 40.5% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Texans give up.

The Texans make 42.4% of their shots from the field, just two% less than the Mavericks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Tarleton State Leaders

Elise Turrubiates: 8.4 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6)

8.4 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6) Teresa Da Silva: 10.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38 FG%, 34 3PT% (16-for-47)

10.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38 FG%, 34 3PT% (16-for-47) Faith Acker: 12.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 BLK, 45.6 FG%

12.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 BLK, 45.6 FG% Jakoriah Long: 9.8 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

9.8 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20) Tyler Jackson: 6 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tarleton State Schedule