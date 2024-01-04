The UT Arlington Mavericks (4-8) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Tarleton State Texans (4-7) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at College Park Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Tarleton State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Scoring Comparison

  • The Texans put up 13.8 fewer points per game (65.2) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (79).
  • Tarleton State is 2-0 when it scores more than 79 points.
  • UT Arlington is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 65.2 points.
  • The Mavericks record six more points per game (66.8) than the Texans allow (60.8).
  • UT Arlington is 4-6 when scoring more than 60.8 points.
  • When Tarleton State allows fewer than 66.8 points, it is 4-4.
  • This year the Mavericks are shooting 40.5% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Texans give up.
  • The Texans make 42.4% of their shots from the field, just two% less than the Mavericks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Tarleton State Leaders

  • Elise Turrubiates: 8.4 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6)
  • Teresa Da Silva: 10.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38 FG%, 34 3PT% (16-for-47)
  • Faith Acker: 12.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 BLK, 45.6 FG%
  • Jakoriah Long: 9.8 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)
  • Tyler Jackson: 6 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

Tarleton State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ McNeese W 88-64 The Legacy Center
12/18/2023 @ New Orleans L 67-59 Lakefront Arena
12/30/2023 @ Texas Southern W 52-40 Health & PE Arena
1/4/2024 @ UT Arlington - College Park Center
1/11/2024 Cal Baptist - Wisdom Gym
1/13/2024 Grand Canyon - Wisdom Gym

