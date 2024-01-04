How to Watch the Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The UT Arlington Mavericks (4-8) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Tarleton State Texans (4-7) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at College Park Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tarleton State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Scoring Comparison
- The Texans put up 13.8 fewer points per game (65.2) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (79).
- Tarleton State is 2-0 when it scores more than 79 points.
- UT Arlington is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 65.2 points.
- The Mavericks record six more points per game (66.8) than the Texans allow (60.8).
- UT Arlington is 4-6 when scoring more than 60.8 points.
- When Tarleton State allows fewer than 66.8 points, it is 4-4.
- This year the Mavericks are shooting 40.5% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Texans give up.
- The Texans make 42.4% of their shots from the field, just two% less than the Mavericks' defensive field-goal percentage.
Tarleton State Leaders
- Elise Turrubiates: 8.4 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6)
- Teresa Da Silva: 10.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38 FG%, 34 3PT% (16-for-47)
- Faith Acker: 12.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 BLK, 45.6 FG%
- Jakoriah Long: 9.8 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)
- Tyler Jackson: 6 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tarleton State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ McNeese
|W 88-64
|The Legacy Center
|12/18/2023
|@ New Orleans
|L 67-59
|Lakefront Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Texas Southern
|W 52-40
|Health & PE Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ UT Arlington
|-
|College Park Center
|1/11/2024
|Cal Baptist
|-
|Wisdom Gym
|1/13/2024
|Grand Canyon
|-
|Wisdom Gym
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.