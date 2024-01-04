Thursday's contest between the New Orleans Privateers (3-8) and Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-5) squaring off at Lakefront Arena has a projected final score of 69-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of New Orleans, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on January 4.

The Lions are coming off of an 87-63 loss to Texas A&M in their most recent game on Sunday.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Score Prediction

Prediction: New Orleans 69, Texas A&M-Commerce 68

Other Southland Predictions

Texas A&M-Commerce Schedule Analysis

The Lions' signature win this season came in a 72-71 victory over the Idaho Vandals on December 1.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lions are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most losses.

Texas A&M-Commerce 2023-24 Best Wins

72-71 on the road over Idaho (No. 146) on December 1

84-75 at home over Utah Tech (No. 211) on November 20

73-67 at home over Southern Utah (No. 253) on December 5

Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders

Mia Deck: 11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 28.8 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47)

11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 28.8 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47) Mary Delgado: 13.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

13.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49) Jordyn Newsome: 11.8 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53)

11.8 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53) Dorian Norris: 7.5 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

7.5 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Ahmya Boyce: 9.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

Texas A&M-Commerce Performance Insights

The Lions have been outscored by seven points per game (posting 69 points per game, 133rd in college basketball, while allowing 76 per contest, 338th in college basketball) and have a -70 scoring differential.

At home the Lions are scoring 77.2 points per game, 16.4 more than they are averaging away (60.8).

Texas A&M-Commerce is giving up fewer points at home (65 per game) than away (87).

