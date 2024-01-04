Texas A&M vs. Georgia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 4
Thursday's game that pits the Texas A&M Aggies (12-1) against the Georgia Bulldogs (9-4) at Stegeman Coliseum has a projected final score of 66-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas A&M, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on January 4.
In their last matchup on Sunday, the Aggies secured an 87-63 win against Texas A&M-Commerce.
Texas A&M vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
Texas A&M vs. Georgia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas A&M 66, Georgia 62
Texas A&M Schedule Analysis
- The Aggies picked up their best win of the season on November 25, when they secured a 65-51 victory over the California Golden Bears, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 40), according to our computer rankings.
- Texas A&M has two wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the country.
- Texas A&M has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (seven).
Texas A&M 2023-24 Best Wins
- 65-51 at home over Cal (No. 40) on November 25
- 63-52 at home over Kansas (No. 46) on December 3
- 74-55 at home over North Texas (No. 93) on November 12
- 83-51 at home over Lamar (No. 130) on December 6
- 81-57 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 149) on November 30
Texas A&M Leaders
- Lauren Ware: 11.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.5 BLK, 50.0 FG%
- Janiah Barker: 13.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 51.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
- Aicha Coulibaly: 11.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 54.2 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)
- Endyia Rogers: 10.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.0 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (22-for-62)
- Sahara Jones: 6.2 PTS, 32.2 FG%
Texas A&M Performance Insights
- The Aggies outscore opponents by 28.0 points per game (posting 76.8 points per game, 55th in college basketball, and giving up 48.8 per outing, second in college basketball) and have a +363 scoring differential.
