How to Watch the Texas A&M vs. Georgia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Texas A&M Aggies (12-1) will look to extend a 10-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Georgia Bulldogs (9-4) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Stegeman Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network +
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas A&M vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison
- The Aggies' 76.8 points per game are 15.8 more points than the 61 the Bulldogs allow.
- When it scores more than 61 points, Texas A&M is 12-0.
- Georgia has a 9-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.8 points.
- The 69.4 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 20.6 more points than the Aggies allow (48.8).
- Georgia has a 9-4 record when scoring more than 48.8 points.
- Texas A&M has a 12-0 record when giving up fewer than 69.4 points.
- This year the Bulldogs are shooting 42.6% from the field, 11.5% higher than the Aggies concede.
- The Aggies' 42.6 shooting percentage from the field is only 8.6 higher than the Bulldogs have given up.
Texas A&M Leaders
- Lauren Ware: 11.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.5 BLK, 50 FG%
- Janiah Barker: 13.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 51.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
- Aicha Coulibaly: 11.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 54.2 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)
- Endyia Rogers: 10.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (22-for-62)
- Sahara Jones: 6.2 PTS, 32.2 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 95-45
|Reed Arena
|12/20/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 88-36
|Reed Arena
|12/31/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 87-63
|Reed Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|1/7/2024
|Auburn
|-
|Reed Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.