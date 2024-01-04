Thursday's game at George M. Holmes Convocation Center has the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-5) taking on the Texas State Bobcats (9-4) at 6:30 PM ET (on January 4). Our computer prediction projects a close 68-67 victory for Appalachian State, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Bobcats dropped their last matchup 70-69 against Georgia Southern on Saturday.

Texas State vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

Texas State vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 68, Texas State 67

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Texas State Schedule Analysis

In terms of their best win this season, the Bobcats defeated the Bowling Green Falcons at home on November 11 by a score of 74-48.

Texas State 2023-24 Best Wins

74-48 at home over Bowling Green (No. 118) on November 11

65-57 on the road over UTSA (No. 165) on November 30

67-61 on the road over Florida International (No. 201) on December 18

63-52 over Alabama A&M (No. 265) on December 20

72-46 at home over Denver (No. 274) on December 14

Texas State Leaders

Ja'Niah Henson: 13.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (24-for-55)

13.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (24-for-55) Jaylin Foster: 8.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

8.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30) Tiffany Tullis: 8.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 45.9 FG%

8.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 45.9 FG% Timia Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Gara Beth Self: 6.2 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)

Texas State Performance Insights

The Bobcats are outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game, with a +140 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.8 points per game (135th in college basketball) and give up 58.1 per outing (72nd in college basketball).

At home the Bobcats are putting up 73.1 points per game, 14.1 more than they are averaging on the road (59.0).

Texas State gives up 54.6 points per game at home, and 61.3 on the road.

