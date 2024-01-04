The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) aim to stop a four-game losing skid when visiting the Texas State Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Strahan Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas State Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline

Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

Texas State is 5-6-0 ATS this season.

A total of four out of the Bobcats' 11 games this season have hit the over.

Coastal Carolina is 6-4-0 ATS this season.

A total of six Chanticleers games this season have gone over the point total.

