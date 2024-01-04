The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Texas State Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Strahan Arena as 9.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 141.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Strahan Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas State -9.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas State Betting Records & Stats

Texas State's games have had a combined total of more than 141.5 points two times this season (over 11 outings).

The average total in Texas State's games this season is 139.4, 2.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Bobcats have gone 5-6-0 ATS this season.

Texas State has covered the spread less often than Coastal Carolina this year, sporting an ATS record of 5-6-0, compared to the 6-4-0 mark of Coastal Carolina.

Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas State 2 18.2% 69.6 148.9 69.8 148.6 137 Coastal Carolina 8 80% 79.3 148.9 78.8 148.6 152.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Texas State Insights & Trends

Texas State put together a 9-13-0 record against the spread in conference games last season.

The Bobcats average 9.2 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Chanticleers allow (78.8).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas State 5-6-0 0-0 4-7-0 Coastal Carolina 6-4-0 4-0 6-4-0

Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas State Coastal Carolina 4-10 Home Record 8-8 7-7 Away Record 3-11 1-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 66.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 63.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.