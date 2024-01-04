Should you bet on Thomas Harley to score a goal when the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche face off on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Harley stats and insights

In nine of 33 games this season, Harley has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Harley's shooting percentage is 17.0%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 114 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Harley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:45 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:18 Home W 8-1 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:58 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:08 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 20:36 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 20:20 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:24 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 1 1 0 17:06 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.