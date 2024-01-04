The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-7, 1-1 WAC) will attempt to stop a six-game road losing skid at the Tarleton State Texans (9-4, 2-0 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UT Arlington Stats Insights

UT Arlington is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 75th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Texans sit at 47th.

The Mavericks score 9.0 more points per game (72.2) than the Texans give up to opponents (63.2).

UT Arlington is 6-4 when it scores more than 63.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 UT Arlington is scoring 15.5 more points per game at home (79.7) than on the road (64.2).

At home the Mavericks are allowing 64.2 points per game, 18.0 fewer points than they are on the road (82.2).

At home, UT Arlington makes 10.3 treys per game, 3.5 more than it averages away (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35.6%) than on the road (29.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule