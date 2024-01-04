UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's WAC schedule includes the Tarleton State Texans (8-4, 2-0 WAC) against the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-5, 1-1 WAC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UT Arlington Players to Watch
- Shemar Wilson: 13.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK
- DaJuan Gordon: 10.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Makaih Williams: 8.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Akili Vining: 7.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aaron Cash: 5.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Tarleton State Players to Watch
- Kiandre Gaddy: 12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Jakorie Smith: 14.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lue Williams: 12.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Emmanuel Innocenti: 6.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Devon Barnes: 9.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Stat Comparison
|Tarleton State Rank
|Tarleton State AVG
|UT Arlington AVG
|UT Arlington Rank
|281st
|70.3
|Points Scored
|75.0
|184th
|22nd
|63.0
|Points Allowed
|72.2
|219th
|194th
|36.4
|Rebounds
|39.9
|57th
|47th
|11.3
|Off. Rebounds
|12.2
|21st
|348th
|4.8
|3pt Made
|8.8
|67th
|278th
|12.0
|Assists
|17.3
|28th
|154th
|11.5
|Turnovers
|14.8
|346th
