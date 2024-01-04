Thursday's WAC schedule includes the Tarleton State Texans (8-4, 2-0 WAC) against the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-5, 1-1 WAC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UT Arlington Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Arlington Players to Watch

Shemar Wilson: 13.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK

13.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK DaJuan Gordon: 10.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Makaih Williams: 8.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Akili Vining: 7.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Aaron Cash: 5.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tarleton State Players to Watch

Kiandre Gaddy: 12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK

12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK Jakorie Smith: 14.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Lue Williams: 12.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Emmanuel Innocenti: 6.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Devon Barnes: 9.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Stat Comparison

Tarleton State Rank Tarleton State AVG UT Arlington AVG UT Arlington Rank 281st 70.3 Points Scored 75.0 184th 22nd 63.0 Points Allowed 72.2 219th 194th 36.4 Rebounds 39.9 57th 47th 11.3 Off. Rebounds 12.2 21st 348th 4.8 3pt Made 8.8 67th 278th 12.0 Assists 17.3 28th 154th 11.5 Turnovers 14.8 346th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.