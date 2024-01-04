The UT Arlington Mavericks (4-8) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Tarleton State Texans (4-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at College Park Center.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game

UT Arlington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Scoring Comparison

The Texans put up 13.8 fewer points per game (65.2) than the Mavericks give up (79.0).

When it scores more than 79.0 points, Tarleton State is 2-0.

UT Arlington is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 65.2 points.

The Mavericks score 66.8 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 60.8 the Texans give up.

UT Arlington has a 4-6 record when scoring more than 60.8 points.

Tarleton State is 4-4 when allowing fewer than 66.8 points.

The Mavericks are making 40.5% of their shots from the field, 5.3% higher than the Texans allow to opponents (35.2%).

The Texans make 42.4% of their shots from the field, just 2.0% less than the Mavericks' defensive field-goal percentage.

UT Arlington Leaders

Avery Brittingham: 12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Gia Adams: 12.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.9 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

12.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.9 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35) Taliyah Clark: 12.3 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55)

12.3 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55) Adela Valkova: 8.9 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

8.9 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Nya Threatt: 6.4 PTS, 25.0 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

UT Arlington Schedule