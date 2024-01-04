Thursday's game between the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-9, 0-2 WAC) at UTRGV Fieldhouse is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-68, heavily favoring SFA to secure the victory. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on January 4.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Edinburg, Texas

Edinburg, Texas Venue: UTRGV Fieldhouse

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 79, UT Rio Grande Valley 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA

Computer Predicted Spread: SFA (-11.2)

SFA (-11.2) Computer Predicted Total: 146.2

UT Rio Grande Valley has a 4-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to SFA, who is 5-6-0 ATS. The Vaqueros have gone over the point total in five games, while 'Jacks games have gone over six times. UT Rio Grande Valley is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 contests, while SFA has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights

The Vaqueros have been outscored by 5.5 points per game (scoring 73.7 points per game to rank 214th in college basketball while allowing 79.2 per contest to rank 337th in college basketball) and have a -71 scoring differential overall.

UT Rio Grande Valley records 35 rebounds per game (248th in college basketball) while allowing 40.2 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 5.2 boards per game.

UT Rio Grande Valley makes 5 three-pointers per game (345th in college basketball), 2.2 fewer than its opponents (7.2). It is shooting 27.1% from deep (350th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.6%.

The Vaqueros rank 316th in college basketball with 87 points scored per 100 possessions, and 269th in college basketball defensively with 93.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

UT Rio Grande Valley has won the turnover battle by 1.2 turnovers per game, committing 14.2 (332nd in college basketball action) while forcing 15.4 (19th in college basketball).

