The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when they visit the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-9, 0-2 WAC) at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

  • The Vaqueros are shooting 42.3% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 39.6% the 'Jacks' opponents have shot this season.
  • UT Rio Grande Valley has put together a 4-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
  • The Vaqueros are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the 'Jacks sit at 54th.
  • The Vaqueros average 5.6 more points per game (73.7) than the 'Jacks allow (68.1).
  • UT Rio Grande Valley has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 68.1 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison

  • At home UT Rio Grande Valley is scoring 84.8 points per game, 16.8 more than it is averaging on the road (68.0).
  • At home, the Vaqueros give up 74.2 points per game. On the road, they concede 81.4.
  • UT Rio Grande Valley knocks down more 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than on the road (4.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.4%) than on the road (28.6%).

UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 Texas A&M-CC L 86-76 UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/18/2023 @ Chicago State L 78-68 Jones Convocation Center
12/30/2023 Incarnate Word W 77-74 UTRGV Fieldhouse
1/4/2024 SFA - UTRGV Fieldhouse
1/6/2024 @ Abilene Christian - Teague Center
1/11/2024 Seattle U - UTRGV Fieldhouse

