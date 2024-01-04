The UTEP Miners (8-6, 0-0 CUSA) will try to break a three-game road losing skid at the New Mexico State Aggies (6-9, 0-0 CUSA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

UTEP Stats Insights

The Miners are shooting 45.6% from the field, 5% higher than the 40.6% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.

UTEP has put together a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Miners are the 237th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies sit at 267th.

The Miners average just 3.9 more points per game (76.7) than the Aggies allow their opponents to score (72.8).

When it scores more than 72.8 points, UTEP is 6-1.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UTEP put up more points at home (69.9 per game) than away (66.6) last season.

At home, the Miners allowed 63.8 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than they allowed away (74.7).

Beyond the arc, UTEP sunk more trifectas on the road (4.9 per game) than at home (4.8) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (28.1%).

UTEP Upcoming Schedule