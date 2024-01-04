How to Watch UTEP vs. New Mexico State on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The UTEP Miners (8-6, 0-0 CUSA) will try to break a three-game road losing skid at the New Mexico State Aggies (6-9, 0-0 CUSA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.
UTEP vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico
- TV: CBS Sports Network
UTEP Stats Insights
- The Miners are shooting 45.6% from the field, 5% higher than the 40.6% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.
- UTEP has put together a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
- The Miners are the 237th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies sit at 267th.
- The Miners average just 3.9 more points per game (76.7) than the Aggies allow their opponents to score (72.8).
- When it scores more than 72.8 points, UTEP is 6-1.
UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UTEP put up more points at home (69.9 per game) than away (66.6) last season.
- At home, the Miners allowed 63.8 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than they allowed away (74.7).
- Beyond the arc, UTEP sunk more trifectas on the road (4.9 per game) than at home (4.8) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (28.1%).
UTEP Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Norfolk State
|W 67-65
|Don Haskins Center
|12/21/2023
|Wyoming
|W 78-67
|Don Haskins Center
|12/30/2023
|Seattle U
|L 73-61
|Don Haskins Center
|1/4/2024
|@ New Mexico State
|-
|Pan American Center
|1/7/2024
|Chicago State
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
