The UTEP Miners (8-6, 0-0 CUSA) visit the New Mexico State Aggies (6-9, 0-0 CUSA) after losing three road games in a row. The Aggies are favored by only 1.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The matchup has an over/under set at 139.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico Venue: Pan American Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under New Mexico State -1.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miners Betting Records & Stats

UTEP's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 139.5 points in four of 11 outings.

UTEP has a 146.5-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 7.0 more points than this game's total.

UTEP has a 3-8-0 record against the spread this season.

New Mexico State has put together a 6-4-0 ATS record this season compared to the 3-8-0 mark of UTEP.

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total New Mexico State 7 70% 70.9 147.6 72.8 142.6 143.8 UTEP 4 36.4% 76.7 147.6 69.8 142.6 140.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UTEP Insights & Trends

The Aggies posted one win against the spread last year in CUSA play.

The Miners' 76.7 points per game are only 3.9 more points than the 72.8 the Aggies give up.

UTEP has put together a 2-2 ATS record and a 6-1 overall record in games it scores more than 72.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) New Mexico State 6-4-0 1-1 6-4-0 UTEP 3-8-0 1-3 4-7-0

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

New Mexico State UTEP 6-4 Home Record 11-7 1-9 Away Record 3-10 3-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.9 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 2-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.