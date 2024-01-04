Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:31 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Thursday's schedule has plenty of quality competition in store in college basketball. Among those games is the South Carolina Gamecocks squaring off against the Florida Gators.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Saint Peter's Peacocks vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: M&T Bank Arena
- Location: Hamden, Connecticut
How to Watch Saint Peter's vs. Quinnipiac
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers vs. Canisius Golden Griffins
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Koessler Athletic Center
- Location: Buffalo, New York
How to Watch Mount St. Mary's vs. Canisius
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Fairfield Stags vs. Niagara Purple Eagles
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Gallagher Center
- Location: Lewiston, New York
How to Watch Fairfield vs. Niagara
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Siena Saints vs. Manhattan Jaspers
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Draddy Gymnasium
- Location: Riverdale, New York
How to Watch Siena vs. Manhattan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles vs. Morehead State Eagles
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ellis T. Johnson Arena
- Location: Morehead, Kentucky
How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs. Morehead State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest
- TV: ACC Network X
No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Petersen Events Center
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh
- TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Troy Trojans vs. Georgia Southern Eagles
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
- Location: Statesboro, Georgia
How to Watch Troy vs. Georgia Southern
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Alabama Jaguars vs. Marshall Thundering Herd
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Cam Henderson Center
- Location: Huntington, West Virginia
How to Watch South Alabama vs. Marshall
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
