Friday's game features the Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) and the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) clashing at Provident Credit Union Event Center (on January 5) at 10:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-68 victory for Boise State.

Based on our computer prediction, Boise State is a good bet to cover the spread, which is currently listed at 5.5. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 138.5 total.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: Provident Credit Union Event Center

Provident Credit Union Event Center Line: Boise State -5.5

Boise State -5.5 Point Total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (To Win): Boise State -250, San Jose State +200

Boise State vs. San Jose State Score Prediction

Prediction: Boise State 73, San Jose State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Boise State vs. San Jose State

Pick ATS: Boise State (-5.5)



Boise State (-5.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)



Boise State's record against the spread so far this season is 5-6-0, and San Jose State's is 6-6-0. The Broncos are 6-5-0 and the Spartans are 9-3-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams combine to score 151.3 points per game, 12.8 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 games, Boise State has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. San Jose State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 matches.

Other College Basketball Predictions

Boise State Performance Insights

The Broncos average 75.8 points per game (168th in college basketball) while giving up 65.6 per outing (65th in college basketball). They have a +133 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.2 points per game.

Boise State wins the rebound battle by 6.8 boards on average. It records 37.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 153rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.4 per contest.

Boise State hits 7.5 three-pointers per game (184th in college basketball) while shooting 34.1% from deep (158th in college basketball). It is making 1.7 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5.8 per game while shooting 31.4%.

The Broncos rank 77th in college basketball with 100.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 98th in college basketball defensively with 86.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Boise State forces 11.8 turnovers per game (201st in college basketball) while committing 11.1 (120th in college basketball play).

San Jose State Performance Insights

The Spartans put up 75.5 points per game (173rd in college basketball) while giving up 71.4 per contest (182nd in college basketball). They have a +58 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game.

San Jose State records 33.9 rebounds per game (297th in college basketball) while conceding 35.4 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.5 boards per game.

San Jose State hits 9.1 three-pointers per game (59th in college basketball) while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc (100th in college basketball). It is making 2.6 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.5 per game at 34.0%.

San Jose State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Spartans commit 10.4 per game (61st in college basketball) and force 11.1 (256th in college basketball).

