High school basketball is happening today in Brazoria County, Texas, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Brazoria County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Alvin High School at Pearland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Pearland, TX

Pearland, TX Conference: 6A - Region 23

6A - Region 23 How to Stream: Watch Here

Strake Jesuit College Prep at Dawson High School - Pearland

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Pearland, TX

Pearland, TX Conference: 6A - Region 23

6A - Region 23 How to Stream: Watch Here

Santa Fe High School at Angleton High School