Clay County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Clay County, Texas today? We have the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clay County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prairie Valley High School at Midway High School - Henrietta
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Henrietta, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bellevue High School at Slidell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Decatur, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.