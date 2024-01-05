Ellis County, Texas has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available here.

Ellis County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Life High School Waxahachie at James Madison High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinidad High School at Milford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Milford, TX

Milford, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at Waxahachie High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Waxahachie, TX

Waxahachie, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School - Burleson at Midlothian High School