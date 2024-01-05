Hardin County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Hardin County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hardin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Splendora High School at Hardin-Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Sour Lake, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
