Jackson County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Jackson County, Texas. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Ganado High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Ganado, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edna High School at Industrial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Vanderbilt, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 28
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.