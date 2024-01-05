The Portland Trail Blazers (9-24) visit the Dallas Mavericks (20-15) after losing six road games in a row. The Mavericks are heavy favorites by 10.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 120 - Trail Blazers 109

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 10.5)

Mavericks (- 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-11.2)

Mavericks (-11.2) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.8

The Mavericks' .543 ATS win percentage (19-16-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Trail Blazers' .455 mark (15-18-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

When the spread is set as 10.5 or more this season, Dallas (2-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (66.7%) than Portland (5-2) does as the underdog (71.4%).

Portland and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 45.5% of the time this season (15 out of 33). That's less often than Dallas and its opponents have (20 out of 35).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Mavericks are 16-6, while the Trail Blazers are 8-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Mavericks Performance Insights

Offensively, the Mavericks are putting up 118.5 points per game (seventh-ranked in league). They are ceding 117.4 points per contest at the other end (22nd-ranked).

Dallas ranks third-worst in the NBA with 46.6 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, it is grabbing 42.1 boards per game (23rd-ranked in league).

So far this season, the Mavericks rank 24th in the league in assists, delivering 25.3 per game.

Dallas ranks best in the NBA by committing just 11.5 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks eighth in the league (13.9 per contest).

The Mavericks are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 15.3 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank 18th with a 36.7% shooting percentage from three-point land.

