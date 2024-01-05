Jerami Grant and Luka Doncic are two of the players with prop bets available when the Portland Trail Blazers and the Dallas Mavericks meet at American Airlines Center on Friday (opening tip at 8:30 PM ET).

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 34.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: -141)

Doncic has put up 33.7 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.8 points fewer than Friday's points prop total.

He has averaged 1.2 fewer rebounds per game (8.3) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (9.5).

Doncic has averaged 9.3 assists per game this season, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Friday (9.5).

Doncic has knocked down 4.0 three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Kyrie Irving Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: +104) 4.5 (Over: -149) 2.5 (Over: -135)

Friday's over/under for Kyrie Irving is 24.5 points, 1.7 more than his season average.

He has grabbed 4.5 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (5.5).

Irving averages 5.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Friday.

Irving has made 2.6 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -189)

Friday's over/under for Grant is 19.5 points, 2.2 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 3.8 -- is 0.7 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Grant averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Friday's over/under.

Grant's 2.4 three-pointers made per game is 0.9 more than his over/under on Friday.

