Friday's 8:30 PM ET game between the Dallas Mavericks (20-15) and the Portland Trail Blazers (9-24) at American Airlines Center features the Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant as players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, ROOT Sports NW

BSSW, ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks' Last Game

The Mavericks defeated the Trail Blazers, 126-97, on Wednesday. Luka Doncic scored a team-high 41 points for the Mavericks, and added six rebounds and five assists. Shaedon Sharpe had 16 points, plus four rebounds and zero assists, for the Trail Blazers.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 41 6 5 1 0 4 Kyrie Irving 29 9 5 2 0 4 Tim Hardaway Jr. 14 3 0 0 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic's numbers for the season are 33.7 points, 9.3 assists and 8.3 boards per game.

Hardaway's numbers for the season are 17.4 points, 1.6 assists and 3.7 boards per game.

Kyrie Irving's numbers for the season are 22.8 points, 4.5 boards and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dereck Lively's numbers for the season are 8.7 points, 7.6 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 72.3% from the floor.

Derrick Jones Jr. puts up 10.2 points, 3.7 boards and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Watch Doncic, Grant and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 29.3 6.5 7.8 1.1 0.7 3.6 Tim Hardaway Jr. 16.8 3.9 1.9 0.6 0 2.5 Derrick Jones Jr. 10.7 3.7 0.9 1.3 1 1 Dante Exum 10.1 2.5 3.2 0.7 0.1 1 Jaden Hardy 9.5 2.2 1.4 0.5 0.2 2.1

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.