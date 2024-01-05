McLennan County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in McLennan County, Texas today, we've got you covered below.
McLennan County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Waco High School at Belton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Belton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Troy High School at McGregor High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: McGregor, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Round Rock Christian Academy at Live Oak Classical School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockdale High School at Lorena High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Axtell High School at Mart High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Mart, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
