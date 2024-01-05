Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Montgomery County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Montgomery County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Porter High School at Friendswood High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 5

1:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Friendswood, TX

Friendswood, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Splendora High School at Hardin-Jefferson High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 5

2:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Sour Lake, TX

Sour Lake, TX Conference: 4A - District 21

4A - District 21 How to Stream: Watch Here

Caney Creek High School at New Caney High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 5

4:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: New Caney, TX

New Caney, TX Conference: 5A - District 20

5A - District 20 How to Stream: Watch Here

The Briarwood School at Lifestyle Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Conroe, TX

Conroe, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

S & S Consolidated High School at Boyd High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Boyd, TX

Boyd, TX Conference: 3A - District 10

3A - District 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Calvary Baptist School at Founders Christian School