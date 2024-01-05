Parmer County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Parmer County, Texas today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Parmer County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Farwell High School at Spearman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Spearman, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
