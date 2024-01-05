The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Randall County, Texas today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Randall County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hereford High School at West Plains High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Canyon, TX

Canyon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Randall High School at Canyon High School