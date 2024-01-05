Sabine County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Sabine County, Texas today? We've got you covered.
Sabine County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Sabine High School at San Augustine High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: San Augustine, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
