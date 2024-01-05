In Tarrant County, Texas, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Castleberry High School at Sanger High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on January 5

12:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Sanger, TX

Sanger, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Haltom High School at Martin High School - Arlington

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 5

2:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sam Houston High School at Lamar High School - Arlington

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 5

2:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Conference: 6A - District 8

6A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Arlington High School at Bowie High School - Arlington

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 5

2:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Conference: 6A - District 8

6A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Fossil Ridge High School at Keller High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Keller, TX

Keller, TX Conference: 6A - District 4

6A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Timberview High School at Seguin High School - Arlington

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Conference: 5A - District 8

5A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Dunbar High School at Western Hills High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Worth High School at Gainesville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Gainesville, TX

Gainesville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Diamond Hill- Jarvis High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Mansfield High School at Cedar Hill High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Cedar Hill, TX

Cedar Hill, TX Conference: 6A - District 11

6A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Nolan Catholic High School at Prestonwood Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Legacy High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyline High School at Lake Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

North Crowley High School at Boswell High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5

8:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside Christian Academy at Everman High School