If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Upton County, Texas today, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Upton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mccamey High School at Pecos High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 5

4:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Pecos, TX

Pecos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Klondike High School at Rankin High School