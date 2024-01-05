Wise County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Wise County, Texas today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wise County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chico High School at Archer City High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Archer City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
S & S Consolidated High School at Boyd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Boyd, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
