Saturday's game between the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-8, 0-2 WAC) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-10, 0-3 WAC) at Teague Center has a projected final score of 80-70 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Abilene Christian squad taking home the win. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Teague Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Abilene Christian 80, UT Rio Grande Valley 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley

Computer Predicted Spread: Abilene Christian (-9.4)

Abilene Christian (-9.4) Computer Predicted Total: 150.3

Abilene Christian has a 6-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to UT Rio Grande Valley, who is 5-6-0 ATS. A total of 10 out of the Wildcats' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Vaqueros' games have gone over. Abilene Christian has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over the last 10 contests. UT Rio Grande Valley has gone 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 contests.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Abilene Christian Performance Insights

The Wildcats average 76.4 points per game (154th in college basketball) while allowing 76 per contest (295th in college basketball). They have a +5 scoring differential overall.

Abilene Christian loses the rebound battle by 4.8 boards on average. It records 33.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 298th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 38.7 per outing.

Abilene Christian makes 6 three-pointers per game (305th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.5 on average.

The Wildcats average 92.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (246th in college basketball), and allow 91.7 points per 100 possessions (227th in college basketball).

Abilene Christian has committed 13.1 turnovers per game (290th in college basketball action), 2.3 fewer than the 15.4 it forces on average (21st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.