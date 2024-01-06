The Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-8, 0-2 WAC) are welcoming in the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-10, 0-3 WAC) for a contest between WAC rivals at Teague Center, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN+

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Vaqueros have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

Abilene Christian is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 296th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Vaqueros sit at 241st.

The Wildcats put up 76.4 points per game, just 3.2 fewer points than the 79.6 the Vaqueros allow.

Abilene Christian has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 79.6 points.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison

Abilene Christian is scoring 86.4 points per game at home. In away games, it is averaging 71.2 points per contest.

The Wildcats are allowing 77.4 points per game this season at home, which is 2.2 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (79.6).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Abilene Christian has performed worse in home games this season, draining 5.6 treys per game with a 30.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 per game and a 36.7% percentage on the road.

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule