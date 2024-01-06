Saturday's contest at UTRGV Fieldhouse has the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-6) going head to head against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-11) at 3:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 69-67 victory for Abilene Christian, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Wildcats' most recent game on Saturday ended in a 66-49 loss to Louisiana Tech.

Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Abilene Christian 69, UT Rio Grande Valley 67

Other WAC Predictions

Abilene Christian Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats beat the No. 196-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UT Arlington Mavericks, 94-76, on November 29, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Vaqueros are 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most defeats.

Abilene Christian 2023-24 Best Wins

94-76 at home over UT Arlington (No. 196) on November 29

87-62 on the road over Navy (No. 349) on November 26

Abilene Christian Leaders

Bella Earle: 12.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 STL, 42.6 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61)

12.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 STL, 42.6 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61) Payton Hull: 15.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.5 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (33-for-79)

15.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.5 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (33-for-79) Aspen Thornton: 10.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (16-for-40)

10.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (16-for-40) Addison Martin: 11.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.9 FG%

11.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.9 FG% Clare Traeger: 3.1 PTS, 27.0 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

Abilene Christian Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 4.4 points per game (posting 71.5 points per game, 102nd in college basketball, and giving up 67.1 per outing, 248th in college basketball) and have a +49 scoring differential.

The Wildcats score 72.3 points per game at home, and 74.3 on the road.

Abilene Christian is allowing fewer points at home (62.5 per game) than away (75.0).

