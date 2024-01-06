Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's contest at UTRGV Fieldhouse has the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-6) going head to head against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-11) at 3:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 69-67 victory for Abilene Christian, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Wildcats' most recent game on Saturday ended in a 66-49 loss to Louisiana Tech.
Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction
- Prediction: Abilene Christian 69, UT Rio Grande Valley 67
Other WAC Predictions
Abilene Christian Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats beat the No. 196-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UT Arlington Mavericks, 94-76, on November 29, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Vaqueros are 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most defeats.
Abilene Christian 2023-24 Best Wins
- 94-76 at home over UT Arlington (No. 196) on November 29
- 87-62 on the road over Navy (No. 349) on November 26
Abilene Christian Leaders
- Bella Earle: 12.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 STL, 42.6 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61)
- Payton Hull: 15.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.5 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (33-for-79)
- Aspen Thornton: 10.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (16-for-40)
- Addison Martin: 11.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.9 FG%
- Clare Traeger: 3.1 PTS, 27.0 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
Abilene Christian Performance Insights
- The Wildcats outscore opponents by 4.4 points per game (posting 71.5 points per game, 102nd in college basketball, and giving up 67.1 per outing, 248th in college basketball) and have a +49 scoring differential.
- The Wildcats score 72.3 points per game at home, and 74.3 on the road.
- Abilene Christian is allowing fewer points at home (62.5 per game) than away (75.0).
